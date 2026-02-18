Barnes & Noble just dropped a new NOOK Reading Tablet — but it's not the upgrade you want

Barnes & Noble

TL;DR Barnes & Noble launched a new 8.7-inch NOOK Reading Tablet with an IPS LCD display and Android 15.

The tablet is priced at $149.99 and will be available on March 17.

Rumors have pointed to a 2026 e-ink refresh, but leadership changes have made the GlowLight timeline uncertain.

Barnes & Noble has launched a new NOOK Reading Tablet, expanding its LCD lineup while dedicated e-ink fans are still waiting for a hardware refresh. The new 8.7-inch model features an IPS LCD display designed for color content like magazines, comics, and media, rather than the paper-like look of a true reader. It offers 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, runs Android 15 with access to the Google Play Store, and is positioned as a budget-friendly media and reading device at around $150. Availability for the tablet begins March 17 through Barnes & Noble’s retail and online stores.

That’s the tablet update, but for now, the e-ink story remains quiet. The company’s last true e-reader refresh was the Nook GlowLight 4 in late 2021, followed by the larger GlowLight 4 Plus in 2023. The GlowLight 4 features a 6-inch 300ppi E Ink display with adjustable warm front lighting and physical page-turn buttons, while the 4 Plus bumps that up to a 7.8-inch 300ppi panel, adds waterproofing, and supports Bluetooth for audiobooks. Both deliver battery life measured in weeks rather than hours — one of the biggest advantages e-Ink still holds over tablets.

Earlier rumors suggested Barnes & Noble might have a 2026 e-ink refresh in the works, potentially with updated internals or even a color panel to better compete with newer Kindle and Kobo models. However, the executive most closely associated with recent NOOK hardware efforts has since stepped down, leaving the timeline less certain.

For readers who primarily consume novels and want long battery life, minimal eye strain, and fewer distractions, waiting for a dedicated e-ink upgrade still makes sense. A next-gen GlowLight with faster performance, a color display option, or even stylus support would go a long way toward keeping Barnes & Noble competitive in a space that’s moved quickly over the past few years. For now, though, the company’s newest hardware is an LCD tablet.

