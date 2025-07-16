Your favorite wallpaper app is prettier than ever thanks to its Material 3 Expressive update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Backdrops has been updated to version 6.0, integrating Google’s Material 3 Expressive design language.

UI enhancements include improved carousel, better loading animations, refreshed progress indicators, rounded corners, new icons, and diverse color palette pairings.

The facelift improves the visual experience for users who regularly search for wallpapers within the app.

Material 3 Expressive is the flavor of the season. We’ve seen plenty of Google apps work their way towards adopting the latest design language iteration for Android, and several of our favorite non-Google apps are also on board the Material 3 Expressive hype train. The popular wallpaper app Backdrops is also jumping on board, with the latest update bringing Material 3 Expressive to the app.

The changelog for Backdrops shows that the app has been updated to v6.0 with Material 3 Expressive elements.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The changes are spread across the UI, such as the landing page carousel, which has a sweet animation. The animations for loading, progress, and refresh have also been refreshed. Elsewhere, there are new icons, more rounded corners, and more color palette pairings.

Here’s a quick run-through of some of the highlight changes that have come with the update:

Many of us like to swap wallpapers frequently, even if just to keep our setup fresh. While most users will not spend more than a few seconds within a wallpaper app, we know many Android enthusiasts spend a lot of time hunting for the best wallpaper for their phone. This update thus feels right at home, letting us enjoy all the elements of good UI/UX design across apps.

