Backbone's latest Pro controller is perfect for Xbox fans

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR A Backbone Pro — Xbox Edition has now launched.

It features handheld and wireless modes, full-size ALPS sticks, Hall Effect triggers, and more.

The controller is available for $179.99.

Earlier this year, Backbone and Xbox partnered up to release the Backbone One — Xbox Edition. Only one month after that release, the Backbone Pro was launched. Now the two companies have teamed up once again to launch the Backbone Pro — Xbox Edition.

Just as it sounds, the Backbone Pro — Xbox Edition is a Backbone Pro with a touch of Xbox thrown in. As a result, it looks similar to the Xbox version of the Backbone One, but has all of the extra benefits of the Backbone Pro. According to Xbox, that means you get Bluetooth and hardwired (USB-C) play, full-size sticks, Hall Effect triggers, two customizable back buttons, profiles and remapping, and a built-in battery. Unfortunately, that also means this controller still doesn’t have Hall Effect sticks.

The Xbox connection is mostly just skin deep, with the device sporting a translucent green shade and an Xbox button. However, you’ll also get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you pick one up.

Since the controller offers Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll be able to use it for more than just gaming on your phone. The controller can pair with your PC, tablet, and TV as well. It also has a feature called FlowState, which allows you to move your controller from screen to screen. And it supports Apple Arcade, Steam Link, and other controller-friendly mobile titles.

The Backbone Pro — Xbox Edition is available for purchase right now. It will put a hefty dent in your wallet, but you can pick one up for $179.99. You can order one on Backbone’s website, Amazon, or at Best Buy retail stores.

