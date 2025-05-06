Wired or wireless? The Backbone Pro mobile controller doesn't force you to choose.

Supplied by Backbone

TL;DR Backbone has launched the Backbone Pro mobile controller.

The new gamepad supports both wired and wireless connections, has larger analog sticks, and a pair of back buttons.

The Backbone Pro has a recommended price of $169.99.

There’s no shortage of great mobile controllers out there, but we thought the Backbone One was one of the best gamepads you could buy for your smartphone. Now, the company is back with an upgraded model. Say hello to the Backbone Pro.

The BackBone Pro offers a telescopic form factor like its predecessor, but it stands out from the previous model for a few reasons. For starters, the controller now offers both USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity. The latter means you can use the controller on your PC or smart TV if you really want to.

Backbone’s Pro gamepad also offers larger analog sticks compared to the smaller sticks seen on the previous model. We lamented the stick size on the Backbone One so we’re glad to see this addressed on the Pro device.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging, up to 40 hours of wireless play, and a pair of remappable buttons on the back of the gamepad.

The Backbone Pro controller will be available for a recommended price of $169.99 via Backbone’s website and Best Buy. That’s a notable leap over the original model’s already expensive $100 price. Nevertheless, there aren’t many mobile controllers with both wired and wireless connectivity, while the larger sticks are also a welcome upgrade.

