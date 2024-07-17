Game on: Backbone One mobile controller has plunged to its lowest-ever price

Backbone

The Backbone One is one of the most highly regarded mobile gaming controllers, offering you the convenience of a console-like gamepad for enjoying the best mobile games. Now, this must-have accessory is even more enticing thanks to an exceptional Prime Day deal on Amazon.

For the next few hours, the Backbone One is available for just $69.99, marking a substantial 30% discount from its original price of $100. This is not only the lowest price the controller has hit in 2024 but also matches its previous lowest-ever price, making it an unbeatable deal for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The Prime Day discount applies to all Backbone One models, including versions compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, both the Black and White color variants are included in this offer.

The Backbone One connects to mobile devices via the USB-C or lightning port, ensuring seamless integration and low-latency gaming. It also features pass-through charging and includes a 3.5mm jack for those who prefer wired headphones.

The controller’s versatility shines through its compatibility with various gaming avenues, from mobile app store games like Call of Duty and Roblox to cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce NOW. You can even use the controller to remotely play games from your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

To explore the rest of the best Prime Day discounts, head over to our comprehensive Prime Day deals hub, which is brimming with a handpicked selection of today’s most tempting offers. If you don’t have a Prime membership yet, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Prime, which will grant you complete access to all Prime Day deals, including this noteworthy discount on the Backbone One.

