Game on: Backbone One is 30% off today!

Let’s be honest, a touchscreen controller is no way to play a game. Touchscreen controls are never as accurate as you want them to be and its always a terrible experience. Fortunately, there are much better ways to game on your phone, like using one of Backbone’s mobile gaming controllers. In particular, you may want to check out the Backbone One, which is 30% off for only today. Backbone One for $69.99 (30% off)

This is an Amazon Prime Day deal that is scheduled to end by tomorrow. So you’ll want to jump on this offer as fast as you can if you’re interested in saving some cash. It’s important to note that this USB-C gamepad works with Android and iPhone.

The device is simple to use, you just insert your phone into the controller, launch the Backbone app, and you can start playing your mobile, console, or even PC games. It’s a low-latency gamepad and it requires no charging, meaning inputs are always responsive and you can start gaming at any time.

The Backbone One is the perfect gamepad for many of our top Android games. Whether you’re interested in Metroidvanias like Dead Cells, FPS’ like Call of Duty, or just want to go one more round in Vampire Survivors, this controller won’t let you down.

