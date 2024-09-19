Here's one more reason to make your next phone purchase a refurb

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Buying a refurbished phone on Back Market can now get you a $20-per-month Visible unlimited plan.

The partnership can save you up to $60 on your wireless plan over 12 months.

The plan includes unlimited data, talk, and text on Verizon’s networks.

It may not be for everyone, but there are some big upsides to buying a refurbished phone. Not only is it sustainable to give a used model a new lease of life, but you’re also getting a significant discount on the handset’s retail price. For those still unsure, a new industry partnership can now land you a cheaper wireless plan when you purchase a used device.

Refurbished tech marketplace Back Market announced the collaboration with Visible this morning during a press conference in Paris. The idea is to mash Back Market’s refurbished smartphones up with Visible’s cost-effective wireless plans, giving used phone buyers the option of getting Visible’s unlimited plan for just $20 per month.

Buyers aren't required to sign up for the plan.

The Visible plan is usually $25 per month, but it’s 20% off over the first 12 months with every smartphone purchase on Back Market. That adds up to total plan savings of $60 — on top of what you’re already saving on a discounted phone. Unlike a standard carrier deal, buyers aren’t required to sign up for the plan — they’ll receive a Visible promo code by email that can optionally be used to secure the reduced rate.

Visible’s plan includes unlimited data, talk, and text on Verizon’s network, with coverage reaching 99% of the US population. Customers also benefit from features like spam and robocall blocking, and free talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Current examples of Back Market refurbished phone deals include a Samsung Galaxy S23 for $378 and an iPhone 14 Pro Max for $700. All offers state the condition of the device and whether it’s unlocked or locked to a network. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty on all devices.

