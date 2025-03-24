Babbel deal: Learn new languages for life for just $124.99

Are you trying to learn a new language? How about multiple languages? We have a deal for you! Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel for just $124.99. Those savings are enormous, considering the going price is usually $599, and this happens to be the lowest we’ve seen this subscription go for! It also gives you access to learn all available languages. Get the Babbel Lifetime Subscription for just $124.99 ($474.01 off)

This offer is available from our TechDeals store. You will need to use coupon code “LEARN” during checkout to access the maximum savings. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay $169.99. Also, keep in mind this offer is only available for new users in the USA.

Babbel is one of the most popular and respected language-learning apps, with over 1.2 million downloads. It is a great way to learn languages without having to go to a classroom, and at your own pace. And in the case of this deal, you would also have no rush, as it is a lifetime subscription.

This is a great chance to improve your resume, get ready for upcoming trips to new countries, or simply polish your language skills. The app is developed by over 100 linguists, optimizing its language-learning efficiency. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy over 10,000 hours of classes.

You don’t have to take courses for hours a day, either. Each learning session takes 10-15 minutes, so it will be easy to take a quick class during your commute, or any free periods of time throughout the day. The app even features an AI Conversation Partner, which helps you practice even when you are on your own. And it even has an offline mode for the times when you can’t connect to Wi-Fi or cellular.

You’ll be able to access 14 languages:

English

French

Spanish

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish Turkish

Dutch

Polish

Indonesian

Norwegian

Danish

Russian

The portfolio of available languages isn’t huge, but these are all great languages we know many of you want to learn. Polyglots will love this offer, so make sure to get it as soon as possible. We can bet such a low price won’t be available for much longer. You can always check out our TechDeals site for more details on this deal!

