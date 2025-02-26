This popular Android gaming handheld can now get better emulators, thanks to Linux

AYN

TL;DR AYN has partially opened the bootloader for its Odin2 devices to Linux distributions.

Batocera and ROCKNIX are already working on optimizations for the popular line of handhelds.

Linux support unlocks better emulators, native ports of PC games, and a more console-like experience.

When it comes to retro gaming handhelds, you generally have to pick between cheaper Linux handhelds and Android handhelds with scattershot support for emulators. Switching between the two is difficult or impossible on most devices, but now one of the most powerful Android handhelds, the AYN Odin2, has opened its bootloader to Linux distributions for the first time.

Unofficial Linux ports have been available for some time now, but without access to the bootloader they were riddled with bugs and poor compatibility. After a brief exchange on the official AYN Discord, the company made the source code for its mainline Linux kernel available to everyone on GitHub, paving the way for optimizations and enhancements for all devices in the Odin2 lineup, including the Odin2 Portal.

Two of the most popular Linux distributions for handhelds, Batocera and ROCKNIX, have already started porting their platforms to the Odin2. Once completed, the Odin2 devices will be the most powerful Arm-based handhelds to support Linux, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Linux support comes with more emulators, including PS3, Xbox, and Xbox 360.

With Linux support comes improved emulators, including the PS3 emulator RPCS3, the Xbox emulator Xemu, and the Xbox 360 emulator Xenia. It also means Linux ports of PC games are playable via Portmaster, not to mention a more console-like experience. Many Windows handheld users install Linux for the same reasons, although the process is much more straightforward on x86 machines.

Enthusiasts largely helm these Linux distributions, so it may be some time before a finished build is available. Still, it only adds to the list of reasons why the Odin2 is one of the best gaming handhelds you can buy.

