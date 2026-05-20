More portable gaming goodness? AYANEO confirms new product reveals this week

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO will be holding a product sharing session on May 21, 2026.

The company is teasing that it will unveil new products during this event.

AYANEO also mentions that it will share its “vision for the future.”

AYANEO, maker of the Pocket Vert and KONKR FIT, has been affected by the ongoing RAM shortage, just as other handheld makers have. However, that’s not stopping the company from making new hardware. Speaking of new hardware, it appears AYANEO has something up its sleeve, and it is ready to share.

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Today, AYANEO took to its social media channels to share an announcement. Specifically, the company will be holding a product sharing session that will be livestreamed on Discord. If you want to join, the event is scheduled to start on May 21, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET.



May 21, 2026⏳8:00 AM EST

Welcome to join us for the AYANEO Product Sharing Session 🔥

We look forward to meeting gamers around the world 🌍

To share our passion for handheld gaming and our vision for the future 🚀pic.twitter.com/ot3UQi0EtH Dear AYANEO fans, it’s been a while🎮May 21, 2026⏳8:00 AM ESTWelcome to join us for the AYANEO Product Sharing Session 🔥We look forward to meeting gamers around the world 🌍To share our passion for handheld gaming and our vision for the future 🚀 https://t.co/sBx0hgw6cY — AYANEO (@AYANEO__) May 20, 2026

Appearing at the event will be AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang, who will be live chatting. It appears that this will be a sharing session you don’t want to miss, as the company is teasing new product reveals. The social post also mentions that the company will be sharing its “vision for the future.”

It’s unclear what will be announced during the session. However, there have been recent rumors about a mini handheld and a similar-looking horizontal handheld.

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