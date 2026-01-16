AYANEO's fancy Game Boy-like handheld is arriving earlier than expected

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO is moving up the shipping date for the Pocket VERT.

The Indiegogo campaign will now end on January 19, with shipping to start in late January.

Early bird pricing will end when the Indiegogo campaign ends.

AYANEO is preparing to release a premium Game Boy-like emulator called the Pocket VERT. The company opened up pre-orders for the Android-powered handheld near the end of December, with plans to start shipping in February. If February feels like an unbearably long wait, AYANEO has some good news you’ll want to hear.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In an update post, AYANEO revealed that backers of the Pocket VERT Indiegogo campaign will be able to get their hands on the luxury device sooner than expected. Due to smooth production and ample stock availability, AYANEO is moving the shipping start to an earlier date. The end of the Indiegogo campaign will move from February 3 to January 19, the payment collection period will be shortened from 15 days to 24–48 hours, and shipping will begin in late January.

AYANEO

According AYANEO, it was able to accomplish this feat by working with the Indiegogo team. As AYANEO explains, Indiegogo typically “requires 15 days after the campaign ends to complete payment collection” and “backers need an additional 5–15 days to fill in shipping addresses and pay shipping fees.” After a full review of its production and inventory status, Indiegogo approved the company’s request to move up the timeline.

The handheld maker notes that once the Indiegogo campaign ends, sales will transition to AYANEO’s store. Early bird pricing is still available, but the deal will end on January 19. Shipments will be done in batches, with Indiegogo orders being the priority until the specific SKU has been fully shipped. If there is remaining inventory, it will “begin fulfilling pre-orders from other sales channels, such as the AYANEO official website.” Initially, the 12GB + 256GB models will be prioritized, with the 8GB + 128GB configuration to follow.

Follow