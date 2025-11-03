AYANEO teases its first gaming phone with the soul of a handheld

TL;DR AYANEO has started teasing the launch of its first smartphone.

The company says “mobile phone meets the soul of gaming handheld” in its upcoming device.

It appears that the AYANEO Phone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back and shoulder buttons.

Gaming handheld maker AYANEO has begun teasing its first smartphone. The company posted the above teaser video of the AYANEO Phone on YouTube over the weekend, calling it “a mobile phone truly made for gamers” with the “soul of a gaming handheld.”

While the brief video doesn’t show us much of the phone, we do get a glimpse of it from the back. The dual camera setup stands out most clearly in the image (we’ve increased the brightness for a better look below), but upon closer inspection, it appears that the AYANEO Phone could feature shoulder buttons for horizontal gameplay.

AYANEO

AYANEO previously teased its gaming phone in July. At the time, the company hinted that the device might have a sliding design, similar to the Xperia Play. It didn’t explicitly say so, but a few slides from its presentation used slogans like “you’ll feel the difference” and “the magic lies in the slide.” However, the new teaser doesn’t show any sliding mechanism — a feature you’d expect the company to highlight prominently if it were part of the phone’s design.

Unfortunately, AYANEO hasn’t shared any other details about the phone yet, just that it’s “coming soon.” There are no leaks and no word on specs or a launch timeline, but we’ll keep an eye out and let you know if we hear anything new.

