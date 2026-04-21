You'll have one last chance to save on these top-tier Google TV projectors before launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The final preorder window for AWOL Vision’s Aetherion Series will run from April 23 through May 14.

Select bundles pair the Aetherion Max or Pro with a free Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) projection screen.

Preorder pricing starts at $3,499 for the Pro model and $4,499 for the Max, with total savings depending on screen size.

AWOL Vision is launching one final preorder deal before its Aetherion projectors hit retail. In addition to early bird pricing, this time the projectors will be bundled with a free screen. In other words, instead of just discounting the hardware, the company is pitching a full setup.

Select bundles will pair the Aetherion Max or Aetherion Pro with a Cinematic ALR screen valued at up to $850. An Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen can significantly improve real-world viewing, and screens are where projector costs can unexpectedly stack up for first-time buyers. AWOL’s upcoming deals mean shoppers can sidestep one of the more expensive add-ons of a projector setup.

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The Aetherion Series targets the premium ultra-short-throw (UST) category, with a 4K triple-laser lineup able to project screen sizes up to 200 inches. The projectors are powered by AWOL Vision’s PixelLock technology, an optical system that preserves pixel-level sharpness even at large sizes. The projectors also run Google TV, so shoppers get a full smart platform built in instead of relying on a streaming stick. The top-end Aetherion Max is rated at up to 3,300 ISO lumens with a claimed 6,000:1 native contrast ratio.

Preorder pricing starts at $3,499 for the Aetherion Pro bundle and $4,499 for the Max, with total savings depending on screen size and configuration. The headline bundle pairs the Aetherion Max with a free 100 to 132-inch Cinematic ALR screen for $4,499. This delivers savings between $999 and $2,499. The Aetherion Pro bundle includes a free 100 to 200-inch matte white screen for $3,499, with savings between $299 and $999.

There is also a $20 deposit option that knocks off an additional $150, plus small loyalty discounts for existing AWOL customers. Additional bundle configurations featuring upgraded screens and accessories will also be available. This final pre-order opportunity runs from April 23 through May 14. Offers will be available through Amazon and AWOL Vision’s website.

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