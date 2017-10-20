Love You to Bits is a cute point-and-click visual adventure that will put you in the shoes of Kosmo, a rookie space explorer. The heartbroken Kosmo will risk his life throughout the galaxy in a quest to reassemble the pieces of his robotic girlfriend, exploring enigmatic worlds full of bizarre aliens and mysterious puzzles.

From the developers of the award-winning Tiny Thief, Love You to Bits is a puzzle-filled adventure that will emotionally engage everyone playing it. The game is all about stunning visual storytelling, slowly unveiling the touching love story between Kosmo and Nova, his missing robot girlfriend. Attacked by hostile aliens while traveling in their spaceship, Nova was torn to pieces and scattered all throughout the galaxy. Kosmo will struggle to retrieve all of Nova’s bits, now located on various different worlds, each with its peculiar design and unique visual appearance.

What’s making Love You to Bits stand aside from the plethora of other point and click adventures is the extreme attention to details. Each world, and the aliens that inhabit it, are uniquely characterized, often prompting the player to stop the gameplay just to admire the dynamic environment. By solving the final puzzle of each world, you will be granted one of Nova’s body part, and a video memory that you can watch. These video memories dig into Kosmo’s and Nova’s love story, further enhancing the gameplay.

The control system is perfect for touchscreen devices: simply tap an area on the screen to move the protagonist. When approaching active objects, a little bubble will pop up near the player and the same will happen with inventory items, which are displayed in the same bubble, ready to be used.

Love You to Bits was published independently by Alike Studio and Pati.io, who are some of the same people that published Tiny Thief. Unfortunately, Tiny Thief is no longer available in the Play Store, after it was removed by its publisher, Rovio, renowned for the Angry Birds game series.

This heartwarming journey across the galaxy is available for $3.99, a price that feels a bit unfair, given how great this point-and-click game looks. It’s also worth noting that Love You to Bits doesn’t contain any in-app purchases or advertising: just pay the full price upfront and enjoy this love-filled adventure.