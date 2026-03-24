The average smartphone will get more storage in 2026, despite price hikes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report projects that the average storage capacity of a smartphone will increase by nearly 5% in 2026.

This comes in the wake of recent price hikes for RAM, storage, and other components.

It’s believed that AI for flagship phones and the discontinuation of low-capacity NAND flash are contributing to this trend.

RAM, storage, and other components are all getting more expensive, meaning smartphone makers are in for a challenging year. In fact, we’ve already seen price increases as companies grapple with the RAM crisis and other issues. However, a new report suggests that average storage capacity could actually see a notable increase this year.

Trendforce projects that the average storage capacity for smartphones will increase by 4.8% in 2026. This follows expectations that smartphone makers would actually reduce storage specs this year, owing to rising NAND flash storage prices.

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Trendforce explains what’s actually fueling this projected increase in average storage capacity: This growth is fueled by the discontinuation of low-capacity models as NAND producers upgrade their processes, along with increased AI-related demand in flagship smartphones from leading brands. The company elaborated on some of these reasons, noting that high-end mobile brands like Apple and HUAWEI have increased their device storage capacities as they expand their local AI capabilities. In fact, the tracking firm claims these local AI models require 40 to 60GB of system storage for processing. More specifically, the Apple iPhone 17 now offers 256GB of base storage instead of 128GB, while HUAWEI is promoting 512GB of storage on the Mate 80 series. We’ve also seen the Galaxy S26 adopt 256GB of starting storage after years of Samsung offering 128GB as the cheapest option.

Some smartphone makers with budget handsets are also “discontinuing or reducing” shipments of low-capacity models with reduced profit margins. These companies are instead focusing on 128GB or 256GB configurations.

Trendforce also has some good news if you were hoping to say goodbye to 128GB of storage in flagships: Looking ahead, as the AI application ecosystem continues to mature, the 128 GB storage tier may gradually disappear from mainstream Android smartphones by the end of 2026, with 256 GB emerging as the new standard configuration. Nevertheless, growing storage capacity seems like one of the few bright spots in what is an otherwise increasingly dark picture for the smartphone industry in 2026.

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