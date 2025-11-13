Love listening to audiobooks? Audible's limited-time promo offer is a sweet deal

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR New Audible members can get three months of Premium Plus for $0.99 per month.

The promo also includes a $20 Audible credit.

The offer ends December 1, 2025, and the $20 credit expires December 31.

Audible is offering holiday shoppers an early start this year with a fresh promotion. New members can now sign up for Audible Premium Plus for just $0.99 per month for their first three months. Though the offer itself isn’t groundbreaking, this time Audible is also tossing in a $20 credit, basically offering new listeners a mini signing bonus.

The deal includes full Premium Plus access, which means you get one credit each month to pick a title you can keep forever. It also unlocks unlimited listening to the Audible Plus Catalog, home to a wide selection of audiobooks, podcasts, and originals. After the three-month promo period, the plan renews at the usual $14.95 per month (so you may want to set a reminder if you don’t plan to stick around).

If you’re primarily a Kindle person, this deal is still worth considering. Many Kindle titles support Whispersync, letting users bounce seamlessly between reading and listening without losing their place. It’s one of Amazon’s most underrated perks, and a discounted Audible membership makes switching formats even easier. Audiobooks also fill those moments when you can’t hold a Kindle at all, like on commutes, while doing chores, throughout stroller walks, or during any other hands-busy, brain-available block of time.

The only catch is that the offer is for new members only, so existing or recently canceled subscribers are out of luck. Everyone else has until December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT to take advantage of the savings. The bonus credit expires at the end of the year, but that still gives plenty of time to shop the library.

Costing just three dollars and throwing in a $20 credit, this is one of Audible’s stronger holiday promotions. If you’ve been curious about audiobooks or you have an ambitious reading list lined up for 2026, this is an easy way to test the waters without spending too much.

