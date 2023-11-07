AT&T's holiday deals include a free iPhone 15 or Pixel 8 Pro with trade-in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The AT&T holiday deals are now live, and the offers are particularly good if you’ve got an old device lying around. There are trade-in values of as much as $1,000 to be had, with the flagship Apple and Android phones eligible for the savings. Upgrading from your previous handset could land you a free iPhone 15 Pro or Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Here are some of the best deals on phones with eligible trade-ins:

The value of your old phone entirely depends on which phone you want, which you have to trade, and its condition. That said, the trade-in values are more than a little generous. For instance, trading in your old Samsung Galaxy A53 is enough to get you the Google Pixel 8 Pro for free.

The AT&T holiday phone deals aren’t confined to those with some hardware to switch out. Here are some of the best offers on phones with no trade-in needed: iPhone 14: $10.99 per month

iPhone 14 Pro: $15 per month

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $10 per month

Motorola Razr (2023): $2 per month All of these deals require you to commit to an eligible unlimited plan, with the savings offset against the cost of the plan over its lifetime.

You can use the links above to check out any of the deals listed or hit the button below to browse for yourself.

