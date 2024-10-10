AT&T gives away unlimited talk, text and data as Hurricane Milton relief

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is removing talk, text, and data limits for users with billing addresses present in zip codes affected by Hurricane Milton.

Customers may still receive usage alerts, but user accounts will reflect credits and waivers.

This relief is available until November 7, 2024, giving users almost a month of unlimited usage to help them deal with Hurricane Milton’s aftermath.

As Hurricane Milton leaves a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, carriers are stepping up to provide relief to users. T-Mobile enabled satellite texting for its users, and now, AT&T is stepping up to remove talk, text, and data limits in the affected regions.

AT&T is waiving overage charges for wireless customers impacted by Hurricane Milton, giving them unlimited talk, text, and data even if they are not subscribed to an unlimited plan. This relief is available to AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers with billing addresses present in the zip codes mentioned in AT&T’s announcement. Further, the relief is available through November 7, 2024, practically giving affected users a month of unlimited usage to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

AT&T notes that customers in these zip codes may still receive usage alerts during these dates, but user accounts will reflect the credits and/or the waived data, voice, and text charges.

AT&T is also offering relief for residential and business wireline orders placed until November 8, 2024, in affected areas. The relief measures include waiving various service charges and activation fees.

The carrier is also advising iPhone and Pixel 9 users to use satellite connectivity features if cellular coverage is not available in their region.

