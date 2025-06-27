AT&T finally settles its 2019 and 2024 breaches: Are you eligible for a payout?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T has settled two data breaches (from 2019 and 2022) for a combined total of $177 million.

Affected customers could receive payments up to $5,000, though smaller amounts are likely unless significant losses are proven.

Notifications will arrive between August and October, with claims due by mid-November, but payments aren’t expected until early 2026.

Last year, AT&T confirmed it was the victim of a massive data breach involving customer data, call records, texts, and other sensitive information. Roughly 109 million customer accounts were impacted, unsurprisingly leading to a class-action lawsuit against the company. A little over a year later, AT&T has reached a $177 million settlement.

This new settlement, approved by US District Judge Ada Brown, also covers an earlier breach from 2019, allocating $28 million for that incident, while the recent breach accounts for the remaining $149 million.

Customers affected by AT&T’s breaches could potentially receive up to $5,000, with larger payouts reserved for individuals who experienced clearly traceable losses. The earlier breach has slightly lower maximum payouts, around $2,500. Typically, however, payouts for customers minimally impacted by breaches tend to be relatively small, often insufficient even to cover a single monthly cellphone bill — making this outcome not particularly surprising.

If you were impacted by the breaches, you should receive a notification sometime between August 4 and October 17, after which you’ll have until November 18 to file your claim. Ultimately, the exact payout depends largely on your documented losses.

As for when settlement payments will actually arrive, these cases typically take considerable time. Current estimates place payments in early 2026, with more specific details expected following the final settlement approval scheduled for December 3.

