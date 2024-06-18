AT&T slaps these legacy Unlimited plans with $10 price hike

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is raising prices on older unlimited plans by $10 for single lines and $20 for multiple lines, starting with August 2024 bills.

The price hike affects various older unlimited plans, including Unlimited & More, Unlimited Choice, and more.

Customers can stay on their current plans with added data benefits or switch to newer plans like Unlimited Premium.

Just weeks after T-Mobile irked its legacy customers with a price hike, AT&T has followed suit, announcing a major price hike on numerous older unlimited plans. Starting in August 2024, customers on these plans will face a $10 hike for single lines and a $20 hike (on the overall bill, not per line) for multiple lines. (h/t: CNET)

AT&T’s support page offers detailed information about the changes.

The affected plans encompass a wide range of AT&T’s legacy unlimited offerings, including AT&T Unlimited & More, Unlimited & More Premium, AT&T Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Choice II, Unlimited Choice Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Plan, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Value Plan, and Unlimited Plan (with TV).

To mitigate the backlash, AT&T is offering increased high-speed and hotspot data allowances for these plans. Specifically, plans like AT&T Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited &More, and Unlimited Value will now include 75GB of high-speed data and 30GB of hotspot data. Meanwhile, plans like AT&T Unlimited Plus, Plus Enhanced, Unlimited &More Premium, and AT&T Unlimited (with TV) will receive 100GB of high-speed data and 60GB of hotspot data.

The carrier presents customers with three options: keep their current plan with the added benefits, switch to a newer plan, or cancel their service altogether.

This move by AT&T mirrors similar price increases by other major wireless carriers. Earlier this month, T-Mobile raised prices on a range of its older plans, and Verizon has increased rates on some of its legacy plans, too. These adjustments seem to be part of a broader industry trend where carriers are pushing customers towards newer, often more expensive plans.

In AT&T’s case, the carrier is promoting its latest offerings, namely Unlimited Premium PL, Unlimited Extra EL, and Unlimited Starter SL, as superior alternatives to the older plans. Of course, now might be the perfect time to consider switching to more affordable prepaid options.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments