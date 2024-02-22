AT&T's national outage being investigated by DHS for possible cyberattack

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T experienced a nationwide outage on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security is looking into the issue to find out if the outage was caused by a technical failure, cyberattack, or a hack.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says, “there are no indications of malicious activity.”

It’s safe to say that AT&T’s network outage today took everyone by surprise. While the cause of the nationwide outage is still unknown, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is investigating to find out if it was the result of a cyberattack.

According to ABC News, two sources briefed on the situation told the outlet that the DHS and other agencies are currently investigating the cause of today’s AT&T outage. The agencies are trying to get to the bottom of whether the outage was caused by a technical failure, cyberattack, or a hack.

Downed networks are nothing new for carriers, but what happened today is a little less common. This outage knocked out service for users across the country and prevented them from sending or receiving phone calls.

Due to the problem, several police departments and municipalities told local residents that they’ll have to contact emergency services through alternative means if necessary.

ABC News also managed to get ahold of a confidential memo from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The memo states, “the cause of the outage is unknown and there are no indications of malicious activity.”

At the moment, DownDetector shows that just under 4,000 AT&T customers are still experiencing issues with their service.

