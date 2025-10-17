Frustrated by your internet bill? AT&T is raising prices yet again

AT&T is raising the cost of its home internet plans once again, with the latest $5 monthly price hike set to take effect on December 1, 2025. The change was first spotted by users on Reddit , who began receiving notifications about the increase in their billing sections.

It’s worth noting, though, that not all customers will be affected. The company says the price hike won’t apply to those who joined within the past year, nor will it affect participants in its Access from AT&T program for low-income users. AT&T also continues to offer up to $10 off for customers who enable Autopay and Paperless Billing using eligible payment methods.

Nonetheless, customer frustration is justified, as this increase follows similar hikes over the past two years. AT&T last raised prices in November 2024, after an earlier adjustment in 2023. The company attributes these changes to growing operational expenses, which it says have risen by about $300 million. Despite that, AT&T still reported $4.9 billion in quarterly profit earlier this year.

In a statement to The Verge, an AT&T spokesperson confirmed the update, saying:

As we work to meet the evolving needs of our business and manage increasing operational costs, we’re adjusting our internet plan rates to help maintain the high-quality service our customers expect. We’re committed to keeping customers informed about these updates and their choices. To help offset these changes, customers who have not already enrolled in Autopay and Paperless Billing can receive a $10 monthly discount by enrolling with an eligible bank account, or a $5 discount with a debit card. Customers can review all details regarding their plan and associated fees on their monthly statements or by visiting att.com.

While the move might help the carrier offset higher infrastructure and labor costs, it adds to the growing frustration among broadband users who have seen steady increases year after year. For many, this latest bump may be yet another reason to start exploring competing internet providers.