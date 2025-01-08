Did your internet cut out? AT&T says it will start paying you back for outages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is implementing a guarantee for its network coverage.

If a fiber customer experiences an outage for longer than 20 minutes, the company will give them a bill credit equal to a full day of service.

Wireless customers will have to wait 60 minutes before they’re offered the bill credit.

Losing access to the internet because of a network disruption isn’t fun. But what feels like rubbing salt in the wound is still having to pay for time you couldn’t connect to the service. AT&T customers will soon be spared from this thanks to the company’s new guarantee.

AT&T is rolling out a new promise for its members on January 9 called the AT&T Guarantee. The network provider states that with this guarantee, it wants to deliver connectivity that its customers can depend on. If it doesn’t meet expectations, it will “take action to make it right.”

So, what does this mean for consumers? As the company explains, it will start handing out bill credits if a customer experiences an internet outage. The bill credit customers receive will be equivalent to a full day of service. There is one condition that needs to be met, however, and it differs depending on if you’re a fiber or wireless member.

If you pay for fiber, the outage will need to last for over 20 minutes before you’ll be offered the bill credit. Meanwhile, wireless customers will have to wait 60 minutes or more to get the same benefit.

Additionally, this guarantee promises to give “our best deals on any smartphone” to new and existing customers. It also promises that customers will be able to talk to a tech expert within five minutes or schedule a callback time. And fiber customers will have access to same or next day technician availability.

Overall, it sounds like a decent deal for AT&T customers, especially since Verizon and T-Mobile don’t offer similar deals.

