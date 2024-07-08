AT&T will soon offer the new Razr Plus, while Cricket will offer the cheaper Razr for just $200

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T will soon carry the Razr Plus (2024) for $5.99 a month, no trade-in required. New and existing customers will both qualify.

The Plus includes several key upgrades such as IPX8 resistance and Victus 2 glass. There’s also an improved camera setup.

Those looking for a cheaper alternative will find the Razr (2024) for just $199.99 outright via Cricket Wireless.

Last month, Motorola officially unveiled the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), though the devices won’t be available for preorder until July 10. As expected, several carriers will offer the devices in the United States. With that in mind, AT&T has revealed it will soon offer the Razr Plus directly, while its prepaid brand Cricket will sell the slightly cheaper Razr model.

Starting with the Razr Plus, AT&T will offer the device for $5.99 a month to both new and existing customers. No trade-in is required. The phone will become officially available on July 24.

The Razr Plus features a larger 4-inch cover screen this time around, as well as the addition of IPX8 resistance. There’s also the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on board, which isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but is still very capable of delivering a flagship experience. Beyond that, there’s also an improved camera setup with a main 50MP shooter and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. There’s also a 32MP camera on the folding screen.

Looking for something a bit cheaper? The AT&T-owned Cricket will offer the Razr to new and existing customers for $199.99 on July 25. This model trades in the Snapdragon for a more modest MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, which is a bit weaker on paper than the processor found in the Razr (2023). The rest of the specs are pretty similar to last year’s model aside from minor improvements, though there are a few real upgrades, including an improved camera experience powered by a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. There’s also IPX8 resistance and the same Victus 2 glass found on the Plus model.

