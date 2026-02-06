Search results for

Samsung and AT&T team up to solve the 'first phone' dilemma with a kid-safe smartphone

The AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone is the first carrier-designed device of its kind, built from the ground up for kids' safety.
By

2 hours ago

AT&amp;T amiGO Jr. Phone screen and back panel
AT&T
TL;DR
  • AT&T has announced the amiGO Jr. Phone, which it says is the first and only kid-specific smartphone launched directly by a major US carrier.
  • The amiGO Jr. ships with built-in controls, developed with Samsung hardware and AT&T’s parental software.
  • The phone and the new amiGO Jr. Watch 2 cost $2.99 per month.

It’s never been easy to give a child their first smartphone. Should you hand them a regular phone and rely on parental controls, or choose a basic model that feels outdated? Most parents end up making a tough compromise. AT&T now claims it has a better solution: a phone designed for kids from the start, not just a regular phone with added restrictions.

According to the company’s latest announcement , AT&T has launched what it calls the first and only carrier-made smartphone designed specifically for children: the AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone.

Today, most phones for kids are either simplified versions of adult phones or niche products you won’t find in major carrier stores. AT&T believes families want to stick with a provider they already trust, and its data backs this up. The company reports that 60% of parents with children under 12 see a smartphone as a safety essential, and most prefer to buy their child’s first phone from their current wireless provider.

Rather than handing kids a regular Galaxy or iPhone and adding restrictions afterward, this phone comes with limits already in place. AT&T partnered with Samsung for the hardware and added its own software and parental controls. The result is a simple smartphone that covers the basics — calling, messaging, and location sharing — without giving kids access to every app and distraction right away.

The main feature is the free AT&T amiGO app. Parents can use their own Android or iOS phone to manage screen time, approve downloads, and change settings from a distance. The app also offers real-time location sharing, Safe Zones that send alerts when kids arrive or leave certain places, and schedules to help limit distractions during school hours.

ATT amigo jr phone and watch side by side
AT&T

AT&T’s own data shows there is strong interest in this kind of phone. About 70% of parents say they want their children to have smartphones mainly for safety, especially for emergency calls and location tracking. The amiGO Jr. Phone focuses on these needs, while entertainment is less of a priority.

Pricing is also important to AT&T’s plan. Both the amiGO Jr. Phone and the new amiGO Jr. Watch 2 are available for $2.99 per month on installment plans, with no trade-in needed. The updated watch is more durable, includes messaging, simple games, and a rewards system. It’s meant as a first step for younger kids who aren’t quite ready for a phone.

