Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technologyMobility

AT&T's big 5G network upgrade is now available nationwide

5G standalone has been deployed coast-to-coast, AT&T says, though not all customers are eligible yet.
By

32 minutes ago

An AT&T logo sign displayed in a retail space.
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • AT&T has announced its 5G standalone network is deployed all across the US.
  • Compared to non-standalone, 5G standalone offers benefits like faster upload speeds.
  • Customers are being onboarded to 5G standalone gradually.

5G service has been the standard for years, but the 5G you’re used to isn’t really 5G. The majority of 5G service available today is what’s called “5G non-standalone,” which is built on 4G infrastructure, but with the addition of a 5G layer that facilitates additional bandwidth and faster data transmission.

Carriers are at work rolling out standalone 5G connectivity, though, and today, AT&T announced that its 5G standalone network is now deployed nationwide — though not all customers have access yet.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

In 5G standalone networks like the one AT&T says it’s made available across the country, both transmission equipment like cell towers as well as the network “core” that powers connectivity on the provider’s end are upgraded to better take advantage of modern communications tech. For consumers, AT&T says these improvements will mean lower latency and improved upload speeds compared to legacy 5G non-standalone networks.

AT&T says that “select services” on its network are already using 5G standalone across the country. It also highlights that the latest Apple Watch wearables can take advantage of the provider’s 5G RedCap (short for reduced capacity) connectivity, as opposed to the LTE connection more commonly used in smartwatches.

If you’re an AT&T subscriber with a 5G-enabled smartphone, these improvements will make their way to you eventually, but not necessarily right away. While AT&T’s 5G standalone network is now technically rolled out nationwide, it’s not yet available to everyone using AT&T’s 5G service. The company says it’s in the process of “expanding availability to more customers as device support and provisioning allow.”

News
AT&T
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.