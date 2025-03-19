Atari taps into your love for retro gaming with its new smartwatch

TL;DR Atari’s new smartwatch lets you play classic games like Centipede, Pong, and Super Breakout on your wrist.

The watch features a 2.0-inch touchscreen display and supports basic health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate, steps, and calorie monitoring.

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is priced at $79.99 and is available for pre-order in the US.

After launching a cool Asteroids-inspired wristwatch earlier this year, Atari is back with another fascinating watch for retro gaming enthusiasts. The new Atari 2600 My Play Watch is pretty barebones in terms of health and fitness tracking features. However, what sets it apart from other smartwatches on the market is its ability to play classic Atari games.

You can enjoy 4 games on its 2.02-inch TFT touchscreen display, including Centipede, Missle Command, Pong, and Super Breakout, and customize it with retro Atari 2600 graphics and sound effects. The watch features a custom crown and a side mounted button that mimic the buttons from old school Atari controllers and they can even be used to play the built-in games if you’re not fond of the touchscreen.

The watch lacks Bluetooth and Wi-Fi supports, so you can’t connect it to your phone to sync notifications or your fitness data. While some may think of this as a shortcoming, we suspect those actually interested in gaming on the smartwatch will appreciate not being disturbed by pesky notifications.

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is available for pre-order on Atari’s website. You can book one for $79.99 and expect to receive it sometime after June 10. The watch will ship with three swappable bands featuring artwork from classic Atari games and a magnetic charging cable. Atari will likely offer the watch for a limited time, so you should hurry and place your order before it goes out of stock.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like