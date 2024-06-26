Deal: This ASUS ZenScreen portable monitor is cheaper than ever

Have you ever wanted a dual-screen setup while working on the go? We usually settle for our single laptop screen, but this doesn’t have to be the case now that we have portable monitors. ASUS happens to make some of the best ones, and today, we found an excellent deal on one of the most popular ones. Right now, you can catch a 33% discount on the ASUS ZenScreen MB166B, bringing the price down to $99. Get the ASUS ZenScreen MB166B for just $99

Like many other deals right now, this is likely a product of the Amazon Prime Day hype. As such, it is labeled as a “limited time deal,” and we don’t know how long the offer will stand.

Portable monitors can get quite pricey, sometimes more so than regular monitors! The ASUS ZenScreen MB166B is already a good deal with an original price of $149, so seeing this $50 discount is fantastic. Any monitor is a good deal at under $100, but this one is especially nice considering what you get.

The star of the show is obviously the LED display, which measures 15.6 inches. It has a Full HD 1,080p resolution and maxes out at a 60Hz refresh rate. Modern technology keeps things rather simple, as this screen has only a single USB-C 3.2 port. This port handles both power and video signal when connected to a laptop or any other source. It is only rated to use 5W of energy, so it won’t be hard to power it, either.

Of course, it’s very portable. It measures 36.01 x 22.56 x 1.18 cm, making it very thin, and it weighs just 780g. It should fit perfectly in any bag that your laptop fits in.

Ready to take your work wherever your laptop can go? Make sure to get in on this deal soon. As mentioned earlier, we’re not sure how long the offer will last!

