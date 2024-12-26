Save 33% on this ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor!

Having a second monitor is fantastic, especially when you’re trying to get work done and can benefit from the extra screen real estate. If you’re a digital nomad or tend to be on the go more often, though, you can’t just lug a regular monitor around wherever you go. You’ll be better off with something like the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor, which is currently 33% off! This brings the price down to just $139.99. Get the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor (MB16ACE) for just $139.99

This offer is available from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited-time deal.” This means the sale could end at any moment. It also happens to be a record-low price for 2024.

ASUS is very recognized in the world of portable monitors, and this one is an excellent option if you prefer saving some money. These portable monitors can get quite expensive! Despite being a more affordable model, though, it offers a pretty pleasant experience.

This is a very nicely designed portable monitor, and ASUS backs it up with a three-year warranty. It has been tested to withstand shock that resembles bumps, as well as drops that would usually take place on a desk or table. It also underwent 5-500Hz vibration tests. The aesthetic is subtle and elegant, fitting in any office or coffee shop. It helps that the model is very portable as well. It’s only 8mm thin and weighs in at 710g. It will be easy to throw it in any laptop bag.

You’ll get a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t stunning, but it is pretty smooth. It connects to devices via USB-C for both video and power, so you’ll need to ensure your laptop or device supports that. Most modern devices do, but you might want to double-check. The unit will come with a nice foldable stand that also works as a cover when not in use. It can fold in origami style to display your monitor in either portrait or landscape mode.

Overall, the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor (MB16ACE) is a great little screen for digital nomads. I am considering getting one myself. If you’re going to join me, make sure to act quickly, as this is a record-low price for the whole year. The only time we saw it cheaper was back in 2020! We don’t think the sale will last too long.

