This ASUS portable monitor is only $99, a 29% discount

I’m a bit of a digital nomad, so I’ve been looking for a good portable monitor to expand my screen real estate when on the go. I quickly realized these things aren’t cheap! So when I found this deal on a portable monitor from a reputable brand at a very good price, I had to share it with you. The ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB166C) is currently going for $99, which is a very nice 29% discount. Get the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB166C) for just $99

This deal is available from Amazon, and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should go back to normal relatively soon.

ASUS is likely the most significant player in the world of portable monitors. It offers some great options, and this one is still good despite being among the most affordable models. The design is very elegant, professional, and sturdy. Considering the 15.6-inch panel size, the 1,080p Full HD resolution is pretty crisp. It is also very portable, at only 11.8mm thick and weighing only 0.78kg.

The ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB166C) keeps things simple with a single port: a USB-C one. This port is used for both video signal and power. A couple of excellent additions include a blue light filter and anti-flicker technology.

Again, this is a limited time deal, so you should take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. This is about as cheap as this portable monitor ever gets, and we don’t know when we’ll see a similar offer again.

You might like

Comments