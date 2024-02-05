Zenfone 11 Ultra leak reveals striking resemblance to this gaming phone

TL;DR Renders and spec sheet for the Zenfone 11 Ultra have been spotted inside a recent firmware of the ROG Phone 8.

The leaked renders and spec sheet indicate that the Zenfone 11 Ultra could be a rebranded ROG Phone 8 Pro with minor spec changes.

The Zenfone 11 could possibly exist alongside the Zenfone 11 Ultra, giving users more choice.

ASUS’s Zenfone lineup has been critically acclaimed for being one of the few phones around that still manages to be a great Android flagship while staying compact. We’re waiting for ASUS to release the Zenfone 11, but it seems the company could have other plans. New renders of the Zenfone 11 Ultra have leaked, and surprisingly, they come directly from ASUS.

Redditor Td3v1l spotted a bunch of renders and imagery related to the Zenfone 11 Ultra inside the latest firmware of the ASUS ROG Phone 8. As we can see, the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears to be quite close in design to the ROG Phone 8, which is expected since the ROG Phone itself moved closer to the Zenfone lineup. These renders also make the device appear rather unsightly, a far cry from the purposeful look of the outgoing Zenfone 10.

Thanks to the box image, we know the device will be called the “ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra.” There is also a basic spec sheet within the firmware.

According to this leaked spec sheet, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will have a 6.78-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display, with LTPO switching between 1-120Hz and a max refresh rate of 144Hz in some games. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For the cameras, the Zenfone 11 Ultra could come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 with gimbal OIS as the primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The front could be a 32MP RGBW sensor.

As per this leaked spec sheet, other specifications include a 5,500mAh battery. It could support 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Zenfone 11 Ultra could also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers.

If all of these specifications sound familiar to you, it is because they are quite similar to the ROG Phone 8 Pro. As it appears in these leaked Zenfone 11 Ultra images, the broader design language is also quite similar to the ROG Phone 8 Pro. It seems that ASUS could be selling the ROG Phone 8 Pro in a slightly spec-muted but more vibrant external housing to target a more mainstream audience.

The presence of a Zenfone 11 Ultra does not necessarily mean that there will or will not be a regular Zenfone 11. A few leaks of the Zenfone 11 have surfaced, and it appears that ASUS could be hoping to keep all market segments happy with a small phone and an Ultra phone (which is practically a rebranded gaming phone).

