Zenfone 11 Ultra gets leaked again in high quality renders

TL;DR The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra has leaked once again in high-quality renders that give us our best look at the phone.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to be a rebranded ROG Phone 8 with minor spec changes.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to exist alongside the smaller Znefone 11.

ASUS could have two Zenfone devices this year, coming in the form of the Zenfone 11 and the Zenfone 11 Ultra. While the Zenfone 11 is expected to be a “compact” smartphone (albeit leaks say it would be slightly bigger), the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears to be a rebrand of the ROG Phone 8. We recently got our first look at the device through assets present inside the ROG Phone 8 firmware. Now, new renders give us a clearer idea of what to expect from the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared a bunch of high-quality renders of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. With these renders, we get a very good look at the device before its impending launch.

The ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro similarities are more evident than ever. The general shape of the phone is the same, with a flat frame and a flat back with curved edges. The camera module has a slightly different shape but similar positioning.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come in five colors: Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sienna, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green. The color variants pop out well, and many people will likely appreciate the difference in aesthetics from the ROG Phone lineup. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is shaping up to be a phone with a better chance of appealing to mainstream consumers than the ROG Phone 8. Leaked specs make it appear as a rebrand, but that may not be bad, as a great gaming phone also makes a good smartphone.

