ASUS reveals Zenfone 11 Ultra's global launch date

TL;DR ASUS has officially announced that the Zenfone 11 Ultra is launching on March 14, 2024, at 8 am ET.

Previously leaked renders indicate that the Zenfone 11 Ultra could be a rebrand of the ROG Phone 8.

ASUS has been sticking to a smaller phone for its Zenfone lineup in recent years, but the company is expected to depart from its current conventions this year. Leaks have revealed much about the Zenfone 11 Ultra and how it could be a rebranded ROG Phone 8 Pro. Now, ASUS has officially confirmed that the Zenfone 11 Ultra is launching globally on March 14.

ASUS on X

As the announcement mentions, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra will launch on March 14, 2024, at 8 am ET.

ASUS’s landing page for the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s launch event mentions three time zones: Taipei, Berlin, and New York. While not conclusive proof by itself, it indicates that the phone could see a launch in these three markets, aligning with the availability of the ROG Phone 8, too. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come in five colors: Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sienna, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green. Leaked phone renders indicate a ROG Phone 8 rebrand, albeit with different cosmetics. With its distinct design, the Zenfone 11 Ultra could have a better chance of appealing to mainstream consumers than the ROG Phone 8. Since the latter was a great gaming phone, the Zenfone 11 Ultra has a good chance of dominating recommendation lists.

According to a leaked spec sheet, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will have a 6.78-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display, with LTPO switching between 1-120Hz and a max refresh rate of 144Hz in some games. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For the cameras, the Zenfone 11 Ultra could come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 with gimbal OIS as the primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The front could be a 32MP RGBW sensor.

Other specifications include a 5,500mAh battery. It could support 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Zenfone 11 Ultra could also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers. Overall, the phone appears to be very similar to the ROG Phone 8.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments