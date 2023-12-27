ASUS rolls out stable Android 14 update for the Zenfone 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS is rolling out Android 14 to the Zenfone 10 in the stable branch.

The update is 1.3GB in size and includes updates to several stock apps.

The ASUS Zenfone 10 is an excellent smartphone and one of the best choices for a compact flagship. The phone launched with Android 13 with ASUS’s Zen UI skin on top, though it makes only small modifications compared to some competing skins. Now, ASUS is rolling out Android 14 for the Zenfone 10, making the phone even better than it was at launch.

ASUS has announced the rollout of the Android 14 stable update to Zenfone 10 users. The long version number for the update is v34.1004.0204.65, and users must ensure they are on v33.0220.0220.101 before they can receive this new update. Since this is a significant system update, it comes in at a cool 1.3GB in size, and we recommend downloading it off an unmetered internet connection.

The announcement notes that the update is pushed to different serial numbers by batches, so it may take some time for you to receive the update. You can check for a pending update for your phone by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

The Zenfone 10 uses up one of its two promised Android platform updates with this update. ASUS has promised two Android version upgrades and four years of security patches for this phone.

Here is the complete changelog of the update: Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 14; Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 14 yet. Upgraded system to Android 14. Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Phone Clone, Local backup, Launcher, and so on. Support the color and brightness customization of the clock widget on the lock screen. Support new “Photos and Videos” permission, and system photo picker to further control apps to access relevant information. Adjusted the display method of battery usage to view app usage in segments. Improved speakerphone call echo issues Optimized occasional Bluetooth headset disconnection and noise problems Fixed the ASUS customized power menu lacking restart and shutdown options If you were wondering, this update does not change the bootloader unlockability of the Zenfone 10. The phone remains bootloader locked, with no way to change this and root the phone.

