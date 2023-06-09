ASUS confirms that the Zenfone 10 will remain a compact flagship

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has confirmed several Zenfone 10 specs ahead of the launch.

The company most notably confirmed a 5.9-inch screen size, in line with the Zenfone 9.

This also contradicts a previous report of a 6.3-inch display.

ASUS is gearing up to launch the Zenfone 10, recently confirming a June 29 launch. The company has since revealed some specs, ranging from the display to the chipset.

The Taiwanese manufacturer posted Zenfone 10 tidbits on its website, and it turns out that the phone will indeed have a hand-friendly, 5.9-inch screen size in line with its predecessor. Check out a screenshot of the teaser below.

This flies in the face of a report that the Zenfone 10 would adopt a 6.3-inch screen size. Either way, we’re glad to see ASUS sticking to the compact form factor.

What else will the phone have? The Zenfone 10 will also be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which isn’t surprising but we’re still glad to see it. In saying so, last year’s Zenfone 9 saw poor sustained performance ostensibly due to its compact form factor. So we hope ASUS has addressed this challenge with the new phone.

ASUS also confirmed that the new Zenfone would have wireless charging capabilities. There’s no word on speed, but this is a significant addition as the Zenfone 9 lacked this option.

Finally, the company said the Zenfone 10 would have “six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer 2.0” tech for improved camera stabilization. We praised the first-generation tech on the Zenfone 9, so the new tech is another welcome feature.

There’s no official word on other features or all-important pricing just yet, but all will be officially revealed at the end of the month.

Comments