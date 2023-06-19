Leaked ASUS Zenfone 10 renders give us a great look at the compact flagship

TL;DR ASUS Zenfone 10 renders have leaked online, giving us a good look at the device.

The images also show the phone in a variety of color options.

ASUS will launch the Zenfone 10 later this month, and it’s already given us a fleeting glimpse at the phone while confirming a few specs. Now, a veteran leaker has dished out some comprehensive renders.

Evan Blass posted several Zenfone 10 renders on Twitter, showing the handset in a variety of colors and from several angles. Check out the image at the top of the page and the pictures in the gallery below.

The images indeed show flat edges as well as power and volume keys on the right. We also get another look at the display, following ASUS itself showing off the front of the phone earlier this month. We don’t get a look at the top of the phone, though, so we can’t say for sure whether the new device keeps the Zenfone 9’s 3.5mm port.

Otherwise, the images reveal black, white, red, grey, and green color options. That means there could be a color scheme for almost everyone at launch.

ASUS has previously confirmed that the Zenfone 10 will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, wireless charging, and six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer 2.0 tech for the camera system. We’ll need to wait for additional leaks or the official launch on June 29 to find out more details about the handset. But it certainly seems like fans of compact flagship phones should keep this one on their radar.

