ASUS Zenfone 10 renders leak, confirm 3.5mm port returns

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR New renders of the ASUS Zenfone 10 have leaked.

The latest leak shows a device that’s very similar to its predecessor.

It appears the 3.5mm jack is still there for this generation.

As the company confirmed earlier this month, ASUS plans on launching the next iteration of its Zenfone on June 29. But before that launch happens, it looks like we’ve been treated to some marketing renders in a new leak.

The new renders that come courtesy of WinFuture show the ASUS Zenfone 10 in all of its glory. In the images, we get a good look at all five colorways, which include black, grey, green, red, and white. We also get a close-up of the display, which was rumored to be 6.3 inches, but ASUS later confirmed that the screen is still 5.9 inches.

The Taiwanese manufacturer didn’t take too many chances with the design of the Zenfone 10. Save for minor changes, its design doesn’t stray far from its predecessor. It even kept the selfie camera in the top left corner.

If you were worried ASUS would finally do away with the headphone jack in 2023, then these renders are good news. A topside shot of the phone confirms that the 3.5mm port is still there.

WinFuture

ASUS has confirmed its handset will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, wireless charging capabilities, and a six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer 2.0 for improved image stabilization.

Outside of what has been confirmed, it’s expected the phone will offer 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 200MP main shooter. Additionally, ASUS may have tipped the price of the Zenfone 10 on its blind camera testing website to be $749, which would make it $50 cheaper than the Zenfone 9 at launch.

Comments