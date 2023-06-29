The best cases you can buy for the ASUS Zenfone 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The ASUS Zenfone 10, a compact flagship smartphone with impressive performance and battery life, has officially hit the European markets and will be coming to the United States by year-end. The phone has a metal chassis, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a soft, textured, Bio-based polycarbonate back in various colors. While Zenfone 10 includes a standard bumper case in the box, you may want to explore other options to enhance protection, show off the phone’s design, or add functionality. Whether you’ve just purchased your ASUS Zenfone 10 or plan to buy one soon, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best ASUS Zenfone 10 cases currently available.

The best ASUS Zenfone 10 cases The Zenfone 10 may have just launched, but a few cases have already made their way to the market and are worth your attention. Here are the best cases available right now:

Editor’s note: We will update this list of the best ASUS Zenfone 10 cases as more become available.

Rhinoshield SolidSuit case

A popular name in the protective case industry, Rhinoshield’s SolidSuit series stands out for providing a snug yet durable fit. The case is compatible with wireless charging, meets military-grade protection standards, and offers practical ease of use. The cutout for the charging port is wide enough to fit almost any cable, and the side buttons are angled, making them easier to press. There’s also a sloped cutout around the power key for quick access. The SolidSuit case comes in solid black or a sleek carbon fiber finish.

Connex case

Here’s something a little bit different from your typical phone cases. The Connex case consists of a protective shell and two pieces you can clip to the backside of the case, giving you a kickstand or cardholder. The modular capabilities of this case let you choose which purpose you want your case to serve on any given day without being too bulky by having everything at once. The cardholder can comfortably hold up to three cards, and the kickstand will even launch an app of your choice when opened.

Connex case cardholder Connex case kickstand

You can also just sport the glossy protective shell without the added accessories if you want a slim yet durable case. Whatever the case, the Connex case provides flexibility for multiple purposes in a sleek and simple package.

Devilcase Guardian

If you are looking for something transparent to show off the vibrant backside of the ASUS Zenfone 10, the Devilcase Guardian is a great option. It features a clear, glossy, lightweight design. Yet, it provides durable drop strength thanks to its military-grade protection and scratch-resistant aluminum camera ring.

Qinouk Cloth case

If you want a case that feels warm and comfortable in hand, the Quinouk case sports a nice felt cloth fabric that will eliminate any fingerprints. It doesn’t skimp on protection either, featuring a hard PC interior with raised edges and reinforced corners. It comes in brown, blue, black, red, and shades of grey.

Qinouk Protective case

This protective case features a brushed textured backside and an internal heat sink design which the manufacturer says will enhance heat dissipation. Notably, it also comes with two screen protectors made from 9H tempered glass, saving you a second purchase and protecting the display from knicks or scratches.

Uilyi Wallet case

Made with PU leather, the Uilyi wallet case has a slim fit and sleek design with a magnetic clip that doubles as a stand for watching videos. Inside, it has two slots for cards and a pouch for cash, and the manufacturer claims it has RFID-blocking technology for added security. The case comes in black, blue, red, and brown.

With the ASUS Zenfone 10 being a new release, we anticipate a range of cases to hit the market soon. While we’ve already highlighted some great options, we’ll keep an eye out for new arrivals. We will update this list regularly to bring you the most current and top-rated cases for your ASUS Zenfone 10, enhancing the look and lifespan of your new phone.

FAQs

Does the ASUS Zenfone 10 come with a case? Yes, the ASUS Zenfone 10 comes with a black bumper case in the box. If you want something more durable or stylish, check out this list of the best cases.

Are ASUS Zenfone 10 cases compatible with wireless charging? Yes, some cases, such as the RhinoShield SolidSUit case, are compatible with wireless charging.

