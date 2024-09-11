Save $69 on the awesome ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 portable projector

The ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 is actually my favorite projector, mostly because of its versatility and portability. Like most other good projectors, though, it isn’t cheap at $399. If you’ve been waiting for a good sale, today you can get it at a $69 discount, slashing the total price to $330. Get the ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 for just $330

This ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 sale is available straight from Amazon. There is no sign of it being part of a special campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stay active.

The ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 is an awesome little projector for many reasons. If you want to know the basic specs, it can project a 1,280 x 720 HD image at 300 lumens of brightness, and you can expand it up to 120 inches. It also has 10W stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. There is so much more to love about this projector, though!

For starters, it has a very good-looking, portable design with a fabric exterior. It measures only 5.2 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches, which is very similar to small smart speakers. It will look great anywhere. It also has an integrated battery, so you can unplug it and use it for about three hours of constant streaming. It will even work as a Bluetooth speaker, and battery life is much longer at 12 hours when only playing audio.

The projector also supports screen mirroring, but you don’t necessarily need a secondary device to stream content. It has Wi-Fi and runs Aptoide TV, which can play apps like YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming services. However, if you prefer using a wired source, there is also an HDMI port.

Go get your ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 as soon as possible, as we’re not sure when the price will go back up to $399. It’s an awesome little projector that will upgrade all your movie nights!

Extra deal: The newer ASUS ZenBeam L2 is also discounted!

If you want the latest and greatest from this lineup, it’s the ASUS ZenBeam L2, and it is also on sale right now. The discount is identical at $69, but the trick here is that this projector is much more expensive at $699. You can currently get it for $630.

Overall, it’s a better projector. It comes with a 1,080p resolution, and brightness is more than tripled at 960 lumens. This one actually runs Android TV, so it supports Chromecast and Google Assistant. Not to mention, it has a wider app availability thanks to Google Play Store access. Battery life is also extended to 3.5 hours of video streaming. Additionally, you get two USB-C ports, which the previous generation lacked.

