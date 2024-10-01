Deal: The ASUS Vivobook 14 laptop is too affordable for what you get

Growing up, owning a decent laptop was a luxury. Now, these portable machines are more affordable than ever, and sometimes you run into deals that still seem unbelievable, even in 2024. For example, you can get this ASUS Vivobook 14 laptop for only $220 from Best Buy right now. That is a 48% discount on the $430 retail price! Buy the ASUS Vivobook 14 for only $220

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day promotions. This means this lower price is only available today. The deal will end tonight, at 10 PM Pacific.

ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop See price at Best Buy Save $210.00 Deal of the Day!

Considering the $220 price point, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is actually an impressive laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The performance will be just fine when running most casual apps. This will handle documents, browsing, media consumption, and even light photo editing just fine. It might be a great acquisition for a student, the kids, or for any casual user. While internal storage isn’t much, many of us depend more on cloud storage now, and you can always get an external SSD.

Additionally, you’ll get a 14-inch with a Full HD resolution. Battery life is also pretty nice at 10 hours on a single charge. You’ll even get some advanced features like Wi-Fi 6E and a fingerprint reader. The laptop also looks really nice, is super thin at 17.9mm, and weighs only 1.4kg. Not only that, but it is made to withstand higher levels of torture, given the MIL-STD-810H certification. It also comes with plenty of ports, including three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a full HDMI connection, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Again, this is an amazing deal if you’re looking to save on a pretty good laptop. You better get it soon, though, because the deal is only available today. You have until tonight at 10 PM Pacific to take advantage of this crazy low price.

Extra deal: Upgrade to a MacBook Air for just $649

While the ASUS Vivobook 14 is a great laptop for the price, some of you will need a bit more. Right now, it’s hard to beat this deal on the Apple MacBook Air (M1). It’s going for only $649 from Walmart, which equates to a 35% discount on its original $999 price point.

This is a fantastic laptop, even in 2024. It was among the first to come with Apple silicon, offering an M1 processor and 8GB of RAM. This is powerful enough to handle anything, including RAW photo editing and even some light video editing. Additionally, it has that gorgeous aluminum design Apple is known for, a backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and a great 13.3-inch screen with a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. It also has an 18-hour battery life, which is outstanding even in 2024.

This deal has been around for a couple of months now, so you might want to sign up for it soon. Apple no longer sells the laptop, so we can only imagine whatever stock is left will be the last.

