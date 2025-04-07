Search results for

This laptop has been a literal game-changer for me, and it's now 36% off

The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop has impressed me greatly, and this model is now down to just $699.99 at Best Buy.
Published on3 hours ago

A month or so ago, it was New Laptop Day for me. Given my personality, that meant hours of research to make sure that I was getting one that both met my needs and was well-regarded by the experts. After assessing almost every machine on the market, I settled on the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop.

My research paid off, and my only regret is that I didn’t upgrade before seeing a deal as good as this Best Buy $400 discount. While it lasts, you can get one model of the device for just $699.99.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop for $699.99 ($400 off)

My ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop is a slightly different spec model to the one in this promotion, but it has been a game-changer for me. I mean that literally, as it’s given me the chance to get back into gaming. I’m currently taking a belated spin on Cyberpunk 2077, and my new laptop handles it like a dream. I’m particularly impressed with the cooling system — however good your specs are, you’re getting throttled if your machine gets too hot.

The model of ASUS TUF Gaming A16 in this deal features a 165Hz FHD display powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB) and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop looks great, with a durable design in Off Black, a backlit keyboard, and running Windows 11 Home. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, one HDMI 2.0 port, four USB ports (two USB-A and two USB-C), and a 720p front-facing camera. At 4.85 pounds and 0.87 inches thick, it balances power and portability.

I’m not one of the professional reviewers on our team, but this is a fantastic offer if you want to get back into gaming at an affordable price. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

