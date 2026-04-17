Get blazing Wi-Fi 7 speeds with a record price drop on the ASUS RT-BE82U Dual-Band Router

If you are looking to upgrade your home network, the ASUS RT-BE82U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router is currently available for just $119, down from $167.99, which means a solid 40% off the normal price.

This powerful router delivers ultra-fast speeds of up to 6500 Mbps. It features AI-boosted Smart AiMesh technology for boosted coverage. The router is equipped with five 2.5 GbE ports, optimizing wired connections. It also supports up to three SSIDs for IoT devices and includes features like parental controls and VPN support for enhanced security.