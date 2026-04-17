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Get blazing Wi-Fi 7 speeds with a record price drop on the ASUS RT-BE82U Dual-Band Router
11 minutes ago
If you are looking to upgrade your home network, the ASUS RT-BE82U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router is currently available for just $119, down from $167.99, which means a solid 40% off the normal price.
This powerful router delivers ultra-fast speeds of up to 6500 Mbps. It features AI-boosted Smart AiMesh technology for boosted coverage. The router is equipped with five 2.5 GbE ports, optimizing wired connections. It also supports up to three SSIDs for IoT devices and includes features like parental controls and VPN support for enhanced security.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 97 out of 100, indicating an excellent deal. The low price of $119 represents a significant discount of $54.54 compared to the 90-day average price of $173.54. The deal is fresh, with the price drop occurring only three hours ago, and it is also at an all-time low, marking a great time to buy this router.
This ASUS router is a valuable addition to any smart home. With its impressive specs and features, it can securely and efficiently meet the demands of a modern network. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your internet experience with the ASUS RT-BE82U.
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