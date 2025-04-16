Save $300 on this amazing ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I always recommend MacBook deals around here because they offer great bang for the buck for most normal users. That said, Apple computers will never satisfy gamers’ needs. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a highly respected gaming laptop, but it is a bit pricey. You can get it on sale today at a $300 discount. Buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,699.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount applies to the model with a Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

This version of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is quite the beast. Performance will be no issue, as it has a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and 32GB of RAM. Additionally, it features a dedicated GPU – the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. These are components you will rarely find in laptops. All things considered, even the full $1,999.99 retail price is pretty good!

The rest of the computer is pretty outstanding, too. For starters, you get a very clean, sleek design with an aluminum chassis. In true gaming fashion, you’ll even get some LED lights on the lid, which is a nice touch, but the design is minimal enough not to look too jarring in more serious environments.

The 14-inch OLED display is quite nice, offering a super-sharp 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and a max 120Hz refresh rate. Audio is also important for gamers, which is why ASUS has included six speakers, Dolby Atmos enhancements, AI noise cancelation, and a three-mic array.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

One thing I love about gaming laptops is that they usually still get plenty of ports. This one has a couple of USB-C ports, an HDMI connection, two USB-A ports, and a microSD card reader.

Powerful laptops are bound to get really toasty. ASUS added its intelligent cooling system, which features “liquid metal” and premises temperature reductions of up to 13 degrees.

All things considered, it will be hard to find a better gaming laptop at this discounted $1,699.99 price. Go catch this deal while you can!