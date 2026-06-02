ASUS finally brings OLED to the ROG Ally, but there's a big catch

TL;DR ASUS has announced the ROG XBOX Ally X20 gaming handheld, upgrading to a larger 7.4-inch 120Hz OLED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness and a redesigned thermal layout.

Other specifications are also impressive, with the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of RAM, high-precision TMR joysticks, and Windows 11 Auto SR AI upscaling.

The big catch is that the handheld is currently not being sold standalone. It can only be purchased as part of ROG’s 20th-anniversary bundle with AR gaming glasses, making it a collector’s item more so than a mass-market product.

If you felt the original ASUS ROG Ally or even the refined ROG Ally X missed a beat by sticking to LCD, ASUS was clearly listening. The company has announced the new ROG XBOX Ally X20 gaming handheld with an OLED display, but there’s also some bad news for people actually interested in buying this.

Starting with the good news, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 comes with a 7.4-inch OLED display with Nebula HDR Display tech, larger than the 7-inch LCD on previous Ally models. The new display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It even carries a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rating, and supports Dolby Vision alongside FreeSync Premium Pro.

ASUS also paid attention to real-world usability: they have used Corning DXC glass with an anti-reflective coating that allegedly slashes glare by up to 65%. To protect that sensitive OLED panel from internal heat, the engineers completely redesigned the internal thermal layout to redirect airflow away from the screen and directly out of the APU.

Under the hood, the ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20 comes with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

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ASUS is also including TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) joysticks on this gaming handheld. TMR offers higher precision, lower power consumption, and smoother tracking than Hall-effect joysticks, and its accuracy doesn’t degrade over time, unlike carbon-film potentiometers.

The cherry on top is the translucent black chassis and striking gold accents around the joysticks, the D-pad, and the rear macro keys. Even the face buttons have been redesigned. They now sit completely flush against the shell for a smoother, cleaner profile.

For software features, the ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20 gets Auto SR. This AI-driven feature was previously reserved for Windows 11 Copilot Plus PCs. With Auto SR, the Ally X20 can efficiently upscale lower-resolution games to big screens without tanking your frame rates. The Ally X20 also supports XBOX mode for seamless navigation and gaming.

ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20 pricing and availability

This is the bad news. ASUS isn’t selling the Ally X20 as a standalone device. For now, it can only be purchased through the ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle (celebrating ROG’s 20th anniversary), which includes the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses.

Finished in a matching translucent black-and-gold colorway, these glasses plug straight into the Ally X20 via a single USB-C cable. Put them on, and you are looking at a massive 171-inch virtual screen projected at a perceived distance of 4 meters. The micro-OLED lenses inside the glasses support a staggering 240Hz refresh rate, cross 95% of your focused field of view, and feature 3DoF (Three Degrees of Freedom) tracking.

ASUS has not yet detailed the standalone regional pricing or specific global rollout dates for the Ally X20 bundle. However, given the hardware upgrades, the premium design, and the inclusion of AR glasses, this is firmly positioned as an ultra-premium enthusiast package. Don’t expect it to be cheap by any means, whenever it becomes available.

Hopefully, ASUS considers propagating some of the hardware upgrades to a more consumer-oriented Ally X variant.

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