You can finally pre-order the (very expensive) ROG Xbox Ally handhelds

TL;DR Pre-orders for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are live now, with release set for October 16.

The Ally packs a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, while the Ally X upgrades to a Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

ASUS claims up to 30% higher performance and double the battery life compared to the previous generation.

The wait for ASUS’s Xbox-branded handhelds is over. Pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are now open across the US, UK, Mexico, Japan, and dozens of other regions, with listings live at Microsoft, Best Buy, Amazon, and more. Both models will officially be released on October 16, 2025, with the more powerful device costing an eye-watering $999.99 in the US.

In a press release, ASUS says the two devices mark a significant step up from the original ROG Ally lineup. The standard Xbox Ally, powered by the Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is claimed to deliver up to 20% more performance and up to double the battery life compared to the first-generation Ally. The Xbox Ally X bumps that to 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, pairing the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with an 80Wh battery. ASUS says this model can reach up to a 30% performance boost and twice the battery endurance versus the previous Ally X.

Both handhelds run Windows 11 but boot straight into a new full-screen Xbox interface designed for handheld use. That gives access to your entire library of Xbox and PC games, with support for cloud saves through Xbox Play Anywhere. You can still jump into desktop Windows mode when needed.

Other features include a seven-inch 1080p 120Hz display with FreeSync Premium support, customizable performance modes through Armoury Crate, and upgradable SSD storage. The Ally X also adds impulse triggers for more nuanced haptic feedback and compatibility with ASUS’s new XG Mobile dock, which can push performance even further with up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Pricing starts at $599.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally and $999.99 for the Ally X. Pre-orders are available now via the Microsoft Store, the ASUS eShop, and major retailers.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Ryzen Z2 A processor • Seven-inch 120Hz FreeSync display • Expandable storage MSRP: $599.99 The ROG Xbox Ally is the entry-level model in ASUS’s Xbox handheld lineup. It runs Windows 11 with a full-screen Xbox interface, powered by the efficient Ryzen Z2 A processor. With 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery, it balances price and portability while still offering a seven-inch 120Hz display, FreeSync support, and expandable storage. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme • 24GB RAM • 1TB SSD storage MSRP: $999.99 The ROG Xbox Ally X is ASUS’s flagship Xbox handheld, designed for power users. It packs the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with an 80Wh battery for longer sessions. Alongside the seven-inch 120Hz display, it introduces impulse triggers for more immersive haptics, an onboard NPU for future AI-driven features, and compatibility with ASUS’s XG Mobile dock for desktop-class GPU performance. See price at Best Buy

