Big Spring Deal drops this high-end ASUS keyboard to record-low price!

If you type or game a bunch, getting a good keyboard will totally change your experience. It’s definitely one of those investments I always recommend to those who spend significant time in front of a screen. Here’s a really good deal if you’ve been looking to get a good keyboard. The ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard is $80 off right now, bringing it to a record-low price of $129.99. Buy the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard for just $129.99 ($80 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as part of the retailer’s Big Spring Sale. Keep in mind this event ends tomorrow at 11:59 PM PDT. Also, keep in mind that this discount only applies to the Black model with Snow Linear switches. All other versions cost more.

I spend a lot of time typing, as you can assume. A good keyboard is paramount for my productivity, so I have a fancy mechanical keyboard. You should, too! The thing about mechanical keyboards is that they are expensive. You should catch a good deal on it. Here’s a great one I came across today.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale dropped the price of the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard to just $129.99, saving you $80 (or 38%).

You’re getting a 96% layout that reduces the keyboard’s size without sacrificing any main keys. It has 96 keys instead of 104. They are also placed closer together, minimizing much of the dead space that full-sized keyboards typically have. It is about the size of a TKL keyboard, but still has the number keys on the sides.

This is a high-end keyboard, so you’re getting a premium experience here. It features ROG NX Snow Linear switches, known for smooth “thocky” press sounds. These can be easily swapped, too. They are backlit, featuring RGB lighting, because we all know those colorful lights enhance your gaming abilities! (That is sarcasm, of course).

You’ll get three connectivity options: Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, or wired. You can connect up to three devices to it simultaneously, and easily swap between them.

When connected wirelessly, you won’t need to worry about wires at all. It has a built-in battery, and battery life is estimated at about 1,500 hours when connected via the 2.4GHz dongle.

What else could you ask for? The keyboard has all the keys that matter, but it is still smaller. It’s full of features, offers a high-quality typing experience, and optimizes comfort thanks to the three-mode tilt mechanism.

To top things off, you’re getting a great deal. Just make sure to get it before the offer runs out. We’re expecting this sale to end tomorrow night!

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