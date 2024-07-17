Catch $300 savings on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop

Amazon Prime Day deals are all the rage as we approach the end of the yearly event. Today is your last day to take advantage of these deals, but we still have some great products on sale to highlight. Here’s one for those looking for a good price on a capable gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is currently going for $1,100. That’s a $300 discount on the full $1,400 price point. Get the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop for $1,100

This is a Prime Day deal, so it is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You might want to sign up if you want to take advantage of all these hot Prime Day deals, even if it’s just for one month. It might not even cost you anything, as new members get a 30-day free trial.

ASUS is one of the most respected brands in the gaming industry, praised by professionals and avid gamers alike. And if you like the gaming aesthetic, the Strix lineup happens to be the boldest of the bunch. You’ll get all the bells and whistles, including LED lighting, an RGB backlit keyboard, and an audacious design.

Of course, the specs are enough to take on any match. You’ll get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA RTX 4060 dedicated GPU, and a 1TB SSD to store your games. The 16-inch 1080p display has a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate and can showcase 100% of the sRGB spectrum, making it great for viewing all those high-resolution titles. The advanced triple fan cooling should also keep throttles at bay.

This will be an excellent laptop for both work and play, so make sure to make up your mind sooner rather than later. Amazon Prime Day deals will be gone after today, after all. You only have some hours to get your ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at this special price!

