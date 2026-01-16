Check out this ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router deal!

Being a gamer isn’t cheap! Pretty much all your components and devices need to be of the highest quality and performance. If you’re looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi, here’s a nice way to save some cash. The ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router is $150 off right now. Buy the ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router for $299.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There are multiple versions of this router. This one is the GT-AXE16000 model with Wi-Fi 6E.

Meeting gamers’ needs is no easy feat. The ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router is a true performer. This was the first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E router available. It comes with a 2.4GHz band, a couple of 5GHz bands, and a 6GHz band. Altogether, the router can push speeds of up to 16,000Mbps.

If you want even better performance, you can use one of the many Ethernet ports on board. These include a couple ot 10Gbps ports, a 2.5Gbps port, and four 1Gbps connections. By the way, the latter can be configured as WAN ports, allowing you to unite multiple internet connections.

This is an AiMesh-compatible router, so you can buy multiple units and turn them into a mesh network if you need to cover a larger area. Other cool features include VPN support, Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity, parental controls, Instant Guard, and more.

This is truly the full package, and it also happens to look really cool! Most of us will be more than pleased with the ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router. While still not cheap, you’re getting a fantastic router for this discounted $299.99 price point. This is super close to the record-low price, which still sits at $297.95.

