Confirmed: ASUS ROG Phone 9 will launch in November with new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

TL;DR ASUS has announced that the ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19.

The gaming phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Beyond the obvious gaming features, with a tagline of “AI on, game on,” expect some significant AI capabilities.

Monday’s Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii already saw the launch of the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but the announcements don’t stop there. ASUS shares confirmation that its next gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 9, will feature Qualcomm’s latest chip.

Set to launch on November 19, this will make the ROG Phone 9 one of the first handsets to adopt the powerful processor, which is expected to set the standard for Android phones over the coming year.

ASUS also teased new AI capabilities for the ROG Phone 9. The phone’s tagline, “AI on, game on,” hints that artificial intelligence will play a key role in enhancing the gaming experience. Specific details about the AI features remain under wraps, as do many specs of the device, but previous leaks have us expecting that the ROG Phone 9 could come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone is also tipped to support 65W wired charging, matching its predecessor in fast-charging capabilities.

The ROG Phone 9’s design continues to embrace the gaming aesthetic, complete with LED lighting on the back. This feature has been a hallmark of ASUS’s gaming phone series, appealing to gamers who enjoy a visually striking device. With the November 19 launch less than one month away, mobile gaming fans don’t have long to wait to find out more.

