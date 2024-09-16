First ROG Phone 9 leak teases upgraded display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and fast charging

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

TL;DR The first leak about the ROG Phone 9 suggests that it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, an upgraded display, and a 24GB/1TB variant.

The phone’s 3C certification suggests it may support 65W wired charging, similar to its predecessor.

The ROG Phone 9 is expected to launch in China before the end of 2024.

The ASUS ROG Phone series made a splash this year with the ROG Phone 8, shedding its “gaming-only” image and embracing a more balanced approach to deliver a flagship experience that’s both fun and functional. And now whispers of its successor, the ROG Phone 9, have started circulating online.

A recent Weibo post by the often-reliable leaker Smart Pikachu has seemingly lifted the veil on some of the ROG Phone 9’s key specifications. Unsurprisingly, the device is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, the expected powerhouse for many Android flagships in 2025. (via Playful Droid)

One of the more intriguing aspects of the leak is the mention of an “upgraded” display. This could refer to a brighter panel, a higher resolution than the current FHD+ 165Hz screen on the ROG Phone 8 series, or perhaps even a combination of both. Furthermore, the ROG Phone 9 could come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which is also the ROG Phone 8’s highest storage configuration.

The post also features a screenshot of what is reportedly a ROG Phone 9 listing on China’s 3C certification platform. This listing, bearing the model number “ASUSAI2501A,” suggests that the ROG Phone 9 will support 65W wired charging, which is once again consistent with the ROG Phone 8.

Based on the current leaks, it appears that the ROG Phone 9 might not be a revolutionary leap forward. This isn’t entirely unexpected, given that the ROG Phone series underwent a significant transformation this year. The ROG Phone 8 already boasts a strong spec sheet, and it seems the company’s focus for next year will be on refining the experience rather than reinventing the wheel.

The ROG Phone 9 could launch in China before the end of 2024, following a similar timeline to the ROG Phone 8. US availability is expected to follow sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments